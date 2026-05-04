Trump Rips CNN's Van Jones Over Criminal Justice Reform

Donald Trump on Monday slammed CNN commentator Van Jones, accusing him of hypocrisy for attacking him despite his role in advancing criminal justice reform.

Trump used Truth Social to recount what he described as a pivotal moment during his first term when Jones and a group of African American leaders sought his help to pass long-stalled reform legislation.

"When a devastated (he was crying like a baby!) Van Jones of CNN came to me with a group of African American leaders, he had 'DEAD' in getting Criminal Justice Reform approved in Congress," Trump wrote, adding that the effort had failed for years before his involvement.

Trump argued that the legislation, the bipartisan First Step Act signed into law in 2018, faced steep opposition and lacked the conservative support needed to pass.

"Needed 5 Conservative Senators - there was no chance, or even hope, for a win," Trump wrote. "I liked some of the people he was with, agreed with what they were saying, and quickly rounded up the votes needed to get CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM approved."

The First Step Act, which aimed to reduce recidivism and reform sentencing laws, was one of the signature bipartisan achievements of Trump's first term. It received backing from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, as well as advocacy groups spanning the political spectrum.

Trump emphasized the difficulty of the effort, noting that previous administrations, including that of former President Barack Obama, had been unable to get similar legislation across the finish line.

"It was NOT easy! Nobody else, including Obama, who tried to for years, could have done this!" Trump wrote.

Despite that, Trump said Jones has since become one of his vocal critics in the media, frequently using strong language to denounce him.

"Now I watch this guy, Van Jones, every chance he gets, calling me a 'Dictator,' and far worse. He should be ashamed of himself!!!" Trump added.

Jones, a longtime criminal justice reform advocate, has publicly praised the First Step Act in the past while also remaining critical of Trump on a range of other issues.

Criminal justice reform remains a key talking point among Republicans seeking to demonstrate results on issues that resonate across demographic groups.

Supporters of Trump argue that his ability to deliver on the First Step Act showcased his effectiveness in navigating Washington and bringing together unlikely coalitions to achieve meaningful reform.

Critics contend that the legislation was the product of years of bipartisan groundwork.