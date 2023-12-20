×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: quinnipiac pol. | donald | trump | gop primary

Quinnipiac Poll: Trump at 67 Percent in GOP Primary

By    |   Wednesday, 20 December 2023 06:30 PM EST

In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential primaries and caucuses, former President Donald Trump has secured a substantial advantage over his rivals, a Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday revealed.

The poll shows Trump is backed by 67% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters, marking a commanding lead over his competitors.

The survey places former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in second place, sharing the spot with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 11% each. Multimillionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy follows with 4%, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 3%.

The poll of 1,844 adults aged 18 and older was conducted from Dec. 14–18. The margin of error is +/- 2.3 percentage points.

The support for Trump and Haley in this poll is notably their highest since Quinnipiac started national surveys on the 2024 GOP presidential primary race in February.

Conversely, this represents a dip for DeSantis, whose support has plummeted from 36% in February.

Among Republican and Republican-leaning voters committed to a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, 50% expressed openness to changing their choice based on developments leading up to the primary. But 48% asserted an unwavering commitment to their preferred candidate regardless of future circumstances.

Shifting to a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, the poll indicates a virtual dead-heat between President Joe Biden and Trump, with Biden at 47% and Trump at 46%.

Democrats overwhelmingly back Biden at 94% and Republicans support Trump at 93%. Among independents, 46% favor Biden, and 40% support Trump.

The survey extends to three-person and five-person hypothetical general election matchups, introducing independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as well as independent Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein. In the three-person matchup, Biden is at 38%, Trump at 36% and Kennedy at 22%. In the five-person scenario, Trump and Biden are each at 38%, followed by Kennedy (16%), with West and Stein at 3% each.

Biden's job approval rating is at 38%, with 58% disapproving, mirroring figures from a Nov. 15 Quinnipiac poll.

Democrats are not divided in their support for potential primary candidates, with Biden leading at 75%, Marianne Williamson at 13%, and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips at 5%.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential primaries and caucuses, former President Donald Trump is securing a substantial advantage over his rivals, a Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday revealed.
quinnipiac pol., donald, trump, gop primary
358
2023-30-20
Wednesday, 20 December 2023 06:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved