Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to Take Care of Queen's Corgis

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will take care of Queen Elizabeth II's two beloved Pembroke Welsh corgis, BuzzFeed News reported over the weekend.

A source close to the duke confirmed to BuzzFeed that Andrew and his ex-wife will take care of the dogs, Muick and Sandy, who are to live with the divorced couple at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The duke and duchess gave the dogs to the queen last year.

A source close to the duke told Harper’s Bazaar that "the duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

At the time of her death, the queen also had two other dogs, an elderly dorgi named Candy and a champion Cocker Spaniel named Wolferton Splash, but it is unclear who will be taking care of them, according to Buzz Feed.

The queen had a love of dogs throughout her life, and was given her first corgi, Susan, in 1944 when Elizabeth was 18 years old. She always had a descendant of Susan among her dogs until 2018.

Annie Leibovitz who photographed the queen with her pets in 2016, wrote on Twitter that the "the queen went out walking with her dogs every day... The queen grew up with corgis, fearless little dogs bred for herding cattle. "

Elizabeth was even often credited with creating the dorgi breed when her corgi mated with a dachshund owned by her sister, Princess Margaret, according to CNN.



