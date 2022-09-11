Biden Will Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Without Delegation

Buckingham Palace did not extend an invitation to President Joe Biden to assemble a delegation to go to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, inviting only the president and first lady instead.

Biden formally accepted the invitation and will be joined by the first lady, the White House announced Sunday.

Previous state funerals have usually allowed for the sitting president to bring a delegation of officials, CNN said.

The state funeral for the queen will occur Monday, Sept. 19, at Westminster Abbey, and she will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said.

The queen, Britain’s longest serving monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96.