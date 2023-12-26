×
Tags: qatari | emir | call | biden | gaza

Biden Discusses Hostage Release With Qatari Emir

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 07:54 PM EST

President Joe Biden and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the need to release hostages held in Gaza and efforts to boost humanitarian aid, the White House said Tuesday.

Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and militant group Hamas in the late November truce. Current diplomatic efforts on a new truce have yielded little public progress so far.

"The two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens," the White House readout said, adding they also talked about increasing access to aid.

The Qatari State News Agency said the emir received a phone call from Biden to discuss the latest developments and current joint mediation efforts for calming the situation in the besieged enclave to reach a permanent cease-fire.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
