New Year: Putin Downplays War as Zelenskyy Pushes Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered sharply contrasting New Year’s Day addresses as diplomatic efforts intensified to bring an end to the nearly four-year war, underscoring competing narratives just days after Zelenskyy met with President Donald Trump in Florida.

Putin used a brief, nationally televised New Year’s address to emphasize unity and resolve inside Russia, making only a passing reference to the war at the end of his remarks. Zelenskyy, by contrast, devoted nearly his entire speech to the conflict, signaling guarded optimism about a possible peace agreement while acknowledging major unresolved issues.

"You have taken upon yourselves the duty of fighting for our native land, for truth and for justice," Putin said, according to a transcript published by the Kremlin. He framed the war as a shared national mission, praising Russian troops and stressing public support.

"On this New Year’s Eve, millions of people across Russia, I assure you, are with you: They think of you, share your feelings, and place their hopes in you. We are united by a sincere, selfless, and devoted love for Russia," Putin said. "I wish all our soldiers and commanders a happy New Year! We believe in you and in our victory."

Zelenskyy’s address, posted on the Ukrainian president’s website, struck a different tone. Speaking minutes before the start of the new year, he said peace had not yet arrived but insisted Ukraine was making every effort to achieve it.

“In just a few minutes, the new year will begin," Zelenskyy said. "And I would give anything in the world if, in this address, I could say that peace will also come in just a few minutes. Unfortunately, I cannot say that yet. But with a clear conscience, I, all of us, can say that Ukraine is truly doing everything for peace."

Zelenskyy said a peace agreement was "90 percent ready," while cautioning that the final stages would be decisive.

"Those 10 percent contain, in fact, everything," he said. "Those are the 10 percent that will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe, how people will live."

The remarks came days after Zelenskyy met with Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a meeting Zelenskyy referenced as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Even as the leaders spoke, fighting continued.

Russia launched more than 200 drones at Ukraine overnight. Ukrainian officials reported air defense activity across multiple regions.

Moscow, meanwhile, said a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian-held village in the Kherson region killed 24 people and wounded at least 50 others, Reuters reported. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the claim.

The exchanges followed a recent Russian accusation that Ukraine attempted to attack Putin’s residence.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe briefed Trump on the allegation on Wednesday, telling the president there was no evidence to support the claim, according to U.S. officials familiar with the briefing.