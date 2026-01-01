Ukraine Says It Targets Only Military, Energy Sites

A Ukrainian military ⁠spokesperson, asked about a drone strike on a hotel in a Russian-held part of the Kherson region, told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday that Kyiv's ⁠forces exclusively targeted Russian military or energy sites.

The General Staff ​spokesperson did not refer specifically to Russian accounts of ‍a strike on a hotel, but ⁠said all strikes by the Ukrainian military were published on a General Staff social media ⁠page.

"The Defense ​Forces ⁠of Ukraine adhere to the ‍norms of international humanitarian law and strike ‌exclusively at enemy military targets, fuel, and energy facilities ⁠of ​the Russian Federation, ‍and other legitimate targets," Interfax quoted the spokesperson ‍as saying.