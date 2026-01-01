WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ukraine | military | russia | war

Ukraine Says It Targets Only Military, Energy Sites

Thursday, 01 January 2026 03:39 PM EST

A Ukrainian military ⁠spokesperson, asked about a drone strike on a hotel in a Russian-held part of the Kherson region, told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday that Kyiv's ⁠forces exclusively targeted Russian military or energy sites.

The General Staff ​spokesperson did not refer specifically to Russian accounts of ‍a strike on a hotel, but ⁠said all strikes by the Ukrainian military were published on a General Staff social media ⁠page.

"The Defense ​Forces ⁠of Ukraine adhere to the ‍norms of international humanitarian law and strike ‌exclusively at enemy military targets, fuel, and energy facilities ⁠of ​the Russian Federation, ‍and other legitimate targets," Interfax quoted the spokesperson ‍as saying. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Ukrainian military ⁠spokesperson, asked about a drone strike on a hotel in a Russian-held part of the Kherson region, told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday that Kyiv's ⁠forces exclusively targeted Russian military or energy sites.
ukraine, military, russia, war
109
2026-39-01
Thursday, 01 January 2026 03:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved