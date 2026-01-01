Ukraine Says It Targets Only Military, Energy Sites

A Ukrainian military spokesperson, asked about a drone strike on a hotel in a Russian-held part of the Kherson region, told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday that Kyiv's forces exclusively targeted Russian military or energy sites.
The General Staff spokesperson did not refer specifically to Russian accounts of a strike on a hotel, but said all strikes by the Ukrainian military were published on a General Staff social media page.
"The Defense Forces of Ukraine adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law and strike exclusively at enemy military targets, fuel, and energy facilities of the Russian Federation, and other legitimate targets," Interfax quoted the spokesperson as saying.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.