Russian Conductor With Ties to Putin Released From US Concert Tour

On the eve of the Vienna Philharmonic's U.S. tour, The Associated Press reports that Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and was set to lead the concert series, has been released.

Consisting of five concerts nationwide, the tour is scheduled to begin Friday at Carnegie Hall in New York.

''This change was made due to recent world events,'' Carnegie Hall spokeswoman Synneve Carlino told the AP of Gergiev's release from the tour.

Gergiev had been scheduled to conduct Tchaikovsky's ''The Queen of Spades'' in Milan on March 5. His parting ways with the U.S. tour follows a letter from the Teatro alla Scala opera house that asked him to make a statement supporting peace in Ukraine before he would be allowed to conduct in the Italian city.

''We are asking him to take a clear position against this invasion, and in the case in which he doesn't do it, we are constrained to renounce the collaboration,'' Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala told the AP. ''It is clear that the culture can go on other levels, but in front of such a situation we need to act.''

Gergiev, 68, is music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, and the White Nights Festival there. He is also chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.

He received a Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation prize, which Putin restored in 2013, and has often voiced support of the Russian president, who has been widely condemned for invading Ukraine on Thursday.

Recent posts online had warned of protests at Carnegie Hall, where Gergiev was to lead the Vienna Philharmonic on Friday and Saturday nights, and Sunday afternoon.

The famed concert hall informed audience members of the change on its website.

''Please note that Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra in place of Valery Gergiev,'' the notice read. ''The program remains unchanged.''

Vienna Philharmonic spokesman Ron Boling said that the orchestra would not reveal whether Gergiev's release was initiated by the Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall or the conductor himself.