Putin Suggests China, North Korea Join Ukraine Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Friday that China and North Korea could join the ceasefire negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin was speaking in Murmansk, Russia, about the ongoing efforts to end the war and said other countries apart from the United States could contribute to the negotiations.

“This is not only the United States but also the People’s Republic of China, India, Brazil, South Africa, all BRICS countries,” Putin said.

“And many others, for example, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” he said, using North Korea’s official name. BRICS is an economic collective that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Putin’s words come as Russia and Ukraine have stopped targeting each other’s energy infrastructure, but other attacks have continued leaving the peace negotiations shaky. Last week a partial ceasefire was agreed to last week by Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

China and North Korea have played considerably different roles with Russia when it comes to Putin's war efforts. China has tried to walk a diplomatic tightrope since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

While the two countries have not officially endorsed Russia’s aggression, the U.S. has criticized China for providing support in the form of dual-use items that Russia has used on the battlefield, including semiconductors, drone components, sensors, earthmovers and nitrocellulose, an ingredient in rocket propellant.

In January, outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Financial Times that China may have talked Putin out of deploying nuclear weapons in Russia's war against Ukraine.

On the other hand, North Korea has been actively involved in the war effort. In January, North Korea sent 3,000 troops to Russia in addition to the 12,000 it sent last fall. North Korea continues to send missiles, artillery equipment, and ammunition to aid Putin’s war efforts, according to South Korea military intelligence.

Putin also suggested that Zelenskyy could be replaced with someone approved by the collective nations. Putin has called the Ukrainian president illegitimate due to his canceling of elections and ruling under martial law.

"In principle, of course, a temporary administration could be introduced in Ukraine under the auspices of the U.N., the United States, European countries ,and our partners. This would be in order to hold democratic elections and bring to power a capable government enjoying the trust of the people and then to start talks with them about a peace treaty,” Putin said.