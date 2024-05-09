Puerto Rico in Crisis: Emergency Declared Amid Flooding

Puerto Rico's governor, Pedro Pierluisi, has declared a state of emergency in response to the severe impact of heavy rains, widespread flooding, and landslides across the U.S. territory, ABC News reported.

The declaration comes after relentless rainfall inundated the island, resulting in one reported missing person.

Pierluisi has taken swift action, mobilizing the National Guard on Wednesday to assist the 22 municipalities most severely affected by the relentless downpours.

Reports indicate that for over two days, Puerto Rico's interior experienced an onslaught of more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, transforming streets into rushing torrents.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued dual flash flood warnings for Ponce and surrounding municipalities in south-central Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

The initial advisory encompassed Ponce, Yauco, and Coamo. The subsequent flash flood warning applied to Utuado, Adjuntas, and Jayuya, Crises24 reported.

According to police statements released on Thursday, numerous rivers have overflowed their banks, rendering several roads impassable. In the town of San Sebastián in the northwest, an unidentified individual was swept away by a river. Additionally, multiple individuals found themselves stranded by rising waters, seeking refuge on rooftops until rescue operations could safely retrieve them.

The devastating flooding has also significantly damaged agricultural areas across the island, decimating crops vital to local communities.

Authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage and provide essential assistance to affected neighborhoods.