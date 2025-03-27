WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: publicis | newsguard | blacklist

Feds Gave Publicis Hundreds of Millions as They Targeted Conservatives

By    |   Thursday, 27 March 2025 11:06 PM EDT

Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s largest ad agencies and a major corporate backer of NewsGuard, has received over $500 million in government contracts, Foundation for Freedom Online reported.

NewsGuard is an organization that rates news agencies’ reliability, but has been beset with allegations of left-wing bias.

The partnership has benefited both parties.

Launched in 2018, NewsGuard “exerts influence over the media through blacklists and whitelists,” according to Foundation for Freedom.

“In turn, Publicis then sells these exclusion lists back to the advertising industry that created it, financially suffocating the blacklisted websites,” including Newsmax, Breitbart News, The Federalist, and One America News.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability last year opened an investigation into NewsGuard’s alleged participation in a government-funded “censorship campaign” to purportedly discredit and even demonetize news outlets by sharing its ratings of their sites with advertisers.

The committee found that the Pentagon, State Department, and other federal agencies and the European Union funded the company. Foundation for Freedom’s findings were similar.

Publicis’ subsidiary, Plowshare Group LLC, holds a $394.2 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national tobacco education campaign.

“The advertising industry has long been the censorship industry’s pressure point of choice,” the report said.

“Many of the most draconian censorship policies on online platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, came in the aftermath of massive ad boycotts. Without advertiser pressure, online censorship has no teeth.”

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


