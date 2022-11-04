1/6 Panel Presses Trump to Produce Documents by Next Week

The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Friday it had given the former president until next week to begin producing documents requested under a subpoena.

The Jan. 6 committee announced on Oct. 21 that it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents be submitted by Nov. 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

The panel said then it had "overwhelming evidence … that (Trump) personally orchestrated" an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has denied inciting violence or instigating the event, in which protesters sought to disrupt congressional certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election win over Trump.

Trump has called efforts to pin the protest on him part of a political vendetta. He also continues to assert that his election loss was due to widespread fraud.