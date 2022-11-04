×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: protest

1/6 Panel Presses Trump to Produce Documents by Next Week

1/6 Panel Presses Trump to Produce Documents by Next Week
(Getty)

Friday, 04 November 2022 08:19 PM EDT

The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol  said on Friday it had given the former president until next week to begin producing documents requested under a subpoena.

The Jan. 6 committee announced on Oct. 21 that it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents be submitted by Nov. 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

The panel said then it had "overwhelming evidence … that (Trump) personally orchestrated" an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has denied inciting violence or instigating the event, in which protesters sought to disrupt congressional certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election win over Trump.

Trump has called efforts to pin the protest on him part of a political vendetta. He also continues to assert that his election loss was due to widespread fraud.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Friday it had given the former president until next week to begin producing documents requested under a subpoena.The Jan. 6 committee announced on Oct. 21 that it had...
protest
147
2022-19-04
Friday, 04 November 2022 08:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved