Prosecutors File First Antifa Terror Charges in Texas

Federal prosecutors in Texas have for the first time filed terrorism charges targeting antifa, FBI Director Kash Patel said Thursday, citing President Donald Trump's recent designation of the far-left anarchist movement as a terrorist organization.

Cameron Arnold of Dallas and Zachary Evetts of Waxahachie, Texas, were charged on Wednesday with providing support to terrorists for their alleged role in the non-fatal shooting of a police officer at an immigration detention facility. Both were arrested in July with eight others and charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

None of the defendants has entered a plea in the case, court records show, but Arnold and Evetts are set to do so at an Oct. 22 court hearing.

Arnold's lawyer Cody Cofer said in an email he looks forward to defending his client at trial.

Lawyers for Evetts did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

"First time ever: the FBI arrested Antifa-aligned anarchist violent extremists and terrorism charges have been brought for the July 4 Prairieland ICE attack in Texas," Patel said on social media.

Arnold and Evetts were charged with supporting terrorists generally, not the legally distinct charge of supporting a terrorist organization.

Trump and his Republican allies have accused antifa followers of fomenting political violence following the September assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk and amid protests against federal immigration authorities in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland, Oregon.

Trump signed an executive order in September calling antifa a terrorist organization, although some national security law experts said the designation was legally questionable because antifa, short for anti-fascist, has no official leadership or organizational structure.

In an indictment filed in Texas federal court on Wednesday, prosecutors allege that Arnold and Evetts were part of an antifa "cell" that carried out a July 4 attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Alvarado, Texas.

There had been no mention of antifa in the original charging documents or accompanying announcement by prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the alleged attackers at the Prairieland Detention Facility shot fireworks and vandalized cars before an unnamed co-conspirator allegedly opened fire on officers defending the site, striking a local police officer in the neck.