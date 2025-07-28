Project 2025 Wiz Aims to Unseat S.C. Sen. Graham

Paul Dans, who helped design Project 2025, a blueprint for conservative policies published by the Heritage Foundation, plans to run against Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for the Republican Senate nomination next year.

"What we've done with Project 2025 is really change the game in terms of closing the door on the progressive era," Dans said. "If you look at where the chokepoint is, it's the United States Senate. That's the headwaters of the swamp."

President Donald Trump has already endorsed Graham, who is running for a fifth term. Dans served in the White House during the first Trump administration.

Dans said he expects to have the support of Project 2025 supporters and Trump backers.

"It's time to show him the door," Dans said of Graham, who has occasionally angered Trump supporters with his differences with the president.

Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to Trump's 2024 campaign, dismissed Dans, telling Politico, "Like everything Paul Dans starts, this too will end prematurely."

Graham faces several other primary challengers, including former Lt. Gov. Andre Brauer and Mark Lynch, an appliance executive who has raised more than $5 million.

Whoever wins that GOP primary has a good shot at winning the Senate seat. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as solid Republican.

