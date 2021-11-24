×
New Ad Features Abortion Survivor Ahead of Supreme Court Oral Arguments

Police barricades stand in front of the Supreme Court in 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 24 November 2021 07:12 PM

A new ad featuring an abortion survivor is being featured in the Washington D.C. area ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that could have impactful changes to a long-running precedent regarding abortion.

The ad, which comes from anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List features Amy Miles, who says, "as somebody who survived an abortion, I would want to tell the Supreme Court that my life mattered."

The ad is part of a $10 million campaign, which includes $2.5 million for television and digital ads, to curb the Supreme Court's position on its current abortion precedent.

"Isn't something wrong in our society when Amy, myself and other abortion survivors are only alive today because an abortion failed to take our lives, and our government failed to protect us?" Melissa Ohden, the founder of Abortion Survivors Network (ASN), asked, according to Fox News.

According to Newsweek, "the case, which asks the Justices to examine the constitutionality of Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, is slated for oral argument on December 1. Mississippi argues that a right to abortion is inconsistent with the original meaning of the 14th Amendment, and that the Court should overturn Roe v. Wade."

