New Ad Features Abortion Survivor Ahead of Supreme Court Oral Arguments





The ad is part of a $10 million campaign, which includes $2.5 million for television and digital ads, to curb the Supreme Court's position on its current abortion precedent.



"Isn't something wrong in our society when Amy, myself and other abortion survivors are only alive today because an abortion failed to take our lives, and our government failed to protect us?" Melissa Ohden, the founder of Abortion Survivors Network (ASN), asked, according to Fox News.



© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



A new ad featuring an abortion survivor is being featured in the Washington D.C. area ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that could have impactful changes to a long-running precedent regarding abortion. The...

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 07:12 PM

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 07:12 PM