US Ambassador to Russia Visits Detained WSJ Reporter

By    |   Monday, 14 August 2023 07:56 PM EDT

United States Ambassador to the Russian Federation Lynne Tracy was granted access Monday to Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal detained in Russia since earlier this year.

Tracy visited Gershkovich at the Lefortovo Prison twice before, following his detention in March. Her last trip was in July amid disagreements surrounding the extent of Gershkovich's ability to communicate with Washington.

"Ambassador Tracy reported that Evan continues to appear in good health and remains strong, despite the circumstances," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow stated.

The 31-year-old reporter was detained by agents for the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation while traveling to Yekaterinburg on March 29 over unverified espionage accusations.

He is the first American journalist held by Russian authorities since the end of the Cold War, and he, The Journal, and the U.S. have vehemently denied his involvement in spying or ever working for the government.

Now awaiting his trial, the U.S. Department of State has determined Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained. It's an essential designation for a potential future prisons swap, which Washington has said it is pursuing.

"I'm serious about doing all we can to free Americans who are being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter, and that process is underway," President Joe Biden told reporters last month in Europe.

The U.S. Congress has also expressed its support for Gershkovich. In June, the House approved a resolution calling on Russia to immediately free him and, at the very least, allow access to speak with U.S. officials.

Meanwhile, legal experts have told The Journal that it could be months before Gershkovich is brought to trial, with espionage convictions in the country carrying a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
