Survey: Republican, Democrat Voters 'Angry' Heading Into Midterms

A new survey reveals that more than 40% of both Democrats and Republicans are feeling some form of political angst ahead of the November elections.

According to the Morning Consult State of the Parties survey — chronicling the responses of 697 Republicans and 806 Democrats over a two-day period (Aug. 3-4) — 42% of respondents who identify as Democrats are either "somewhat angry" or "very well angry" about the state of American politics; and 41% of Republican surveygoers are feeling "somewhat angry" or "very well angry" about the current political landscape.

That's a considerable jump for Republicans, compared to a similar Morning Consult survey from 2018, when just 28% admitted to being "angry" ahead of that year's midterms.

For Democrats, however, the anger level was at 49% four years ago, a 7-point difference from the current Morning Consult readings.

The latest survey didn't just focus on anger. Morning Consult also addressed feelings of "worry" among the party supporters.

With Democrats, 61% of respondents said they are "somewhat worried" or "very well worried" about the results of the upcoming November midterms.

That's substantial separation from Republican voters, with only 49% being "somewhat worried" or "very well worried" about what will occur in the upcoming elections.

Reflexively, 50% of Republicans said they are "confident" about the November elections, whereas only 41% of Democrats expressed confidence in the various House, Senate, and gubernatorial races.

With the above categories including a significant chunk of respondents, it might not surprise that less than 30% of party respondents expressed "indifference" about the upcoming elections — 28% for Democrats, and 27% for Republicans.

The Republicans have plausible mathematical odds of overtaking the House and/or Senate in the midterms, according to various tracking polls. But there are still a number of state primaries that must be decided first, before making November predictions.

House Democrats currently own a four-seat advantage heading into the midterms; and even though the U.S. Senate seats are knotted at 50-all, Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, has the power to break all Senate ties.

For Democrat voters, their "anger" may involve the Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade, which previously legalized abortion in America, or how the Senate has had difficulty passing large-scale measures, given the 50-50 breakdown of party allegiance.

And for Republican voters, their political frustration might entail President Joe Biden's low job-approval ratings, 40-year inflation highs for most of the spring and summer, surging prices for proteins at the grocery store, gas prices that broke all-time highs earlier this summer, the unrest at the United States-Mexico border, various government agencies seemingly trying to intimidate conservative voters, and the ongoing saga involving former President Donald Trump, who could end up as Biden's opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

The Morning Consult survey reports a plus-minus margin of error of 4 percentage points.