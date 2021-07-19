×
Prince Harry Plans To Publish Memoir

Prince Harry  at the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Monday, 19 July 2021 09:53 PM

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, plans to publish a memoir with Penguin Random House in late 2022, according to The Daily News' Page Six.

In a press release, the prince said that “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned —I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The memoir will talk about Harry’s public life from his childhood to the present day, covering his military duty in Afghanistan, his becoming a husband and father, and more. 

The press release also said that the prince will be donating his book proceeds to charity. 

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said that “[A]ll of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry's literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years.”

Monday, 19 July 2021 09:53 PM
