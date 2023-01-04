Book: Princes William, Harry Had Royal Rumble

Great Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry had a royal rumble as their relationship deteriorated over Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, leading the Prince of Wales to throw his younger sibling to the ground, according to excerpts from an upcoming book.

The Guardian newspaper obtained a copy of Harry's autobiography, "Spare," which is scheduled to be released Jan. 10. The title comes from royal and aristocratic circles in which a first son is heir to titles, power and fortune, and a second is a spare, in case anything happens to the first. William is second in line to the British throne occupied by King Charles III. Harry is fifth in line, behind William and his three children.

The Guardian reported an excerpt describes the confrontation at Harry's London home in 2019. Harry writes William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," which Harry said was a "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his American wife.

Harry writes the confrontation escalated and then William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and ... knocked me to the floor."

Less than two years after they married in 2018 at Windsor Castle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an acrimonious split from the royal family, leading to a strained relationship between the princes.

In the book, Harry writes about an anguished meeting with his father and William after the Windsor Castle funeral of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in April 2021.

Charles, he writes, stood between his sons, "looking up at our flushed faces."

"Please, boys," Harry quotes his father as saying, "don't make my final years a misery."