Prince Harry in England Just 24 Hours for Coronation

Prince Harry is reportedly planning a 24-hour "in and out of the U.K." visit for his father King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday — staying at the historic event for two hours.

The whistle stop visit will allow the 38-year-old "Spare" author to be home in the United States for his son Archie's fourth birthday, The Sun reported.

"Harry will be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," an unnamed source told the British news outlet. "He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving."

The 11 a.m. ceremony is expected to end by 2-3 p.m., after which the prince would hop back aboard a plane for the 10-hour, 5,000 mile trip — and be back at his Montecito, Calif., home by early evening, The Sun reported.

His exact itinerary hasn't been released for security reasons.

The prince's wife, Meghan Markel, 41, will remain at home for Archie's party along with the couple's baby daughter Lilibet.

The Sun reported Harry and his father have been in contact ahead of the royal coronation, and that Charles was "happy" his youngest son will be there and "understanding" about Meghan's having to be at home.

There's been recent tensions between Harry and older brother William, however, and it isn't clear if there'll be any private meetings during Harry's visit — or if he'll join the royal family in the much-anticipated Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

"There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid," Paul Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana for over a decade, has told The Sun."I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors."

The Daily Mail has reported Harry could also face "uniform humiliation" at the historic coronation — barred from wearing military attire.