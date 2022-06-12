Trump Endorses Reps. Wilson, Duncan, Armstrong

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday gave his "complete and total endorsement" to incumbent Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., and Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., while reminding South Carolina voters of his endorsement of Katie Arrington against Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who has drawn his ire.

"Congressman Joe Wilson," Trump wrote, is "a retired Colonel of the South Carolina Army National Guard, Joe is fighting to Defend our Country, Strengthen the Military, Support our Veterans, Secure the Border, and Protect our Second Amendment."

As for Duncan, the former president said, he "is working hard to Secure American Energy Independence, Grow our Economy, Strengthen our Military, Support our Veterans, Protect the Border, and Defend our Second Amendment."

Trump said of Kelly that he "fought tirelessly against the Radical Left's endless Witch Hunts, and he continues to strongly defend the American People against the Democrats' ongoing abuse of power. Kelly is working hard to Champion American Energy, Secure our Border, Protect the Second Amendment, and Support our Brave Veterans."

"Don’t forget that Katie Arrington, a wonderful person, is running against the terrible Nancy Mace, who really let us down," Trump wrote. "Nancy fights Republicans all the time and is not at all nice about it. Frankly, she is despised by almost everyone, and who needs that in Congress, or in the Republican Party?"

"Katie Arrington’s policies are perfect, she’s a hard worker, and she loves the Great State of South Carolina, where she has the tremendous backing of almost all who know her — especially when she is compared to Nancy Mace!" Trump continued.

"Vote for Katie Arrington on Tuesday, and thank you for the great support I’ve had in South Carolina — two landslide victories, and who knows, maybe another one soon coming!"

Mace had a slight lead over Arrington in a June 2 poll despite Trump's endorsement. He has been angered at her for certifying President Joe Biden's win in 2020.

Both North Dakota's and South Carolina's primaries are scheduled for June 14.