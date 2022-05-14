Trump Gives His Endorsement to 5 Congressmen, 1 Running for Congress

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed California state GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley, who is running for Congress in California's 3rd Congressional District, as well as five incumbents: Reps. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., David Rouzer, R-N.C. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.

All candidates received Trump's signature "Complete and Total Endorsement!"

The broad themes of Trump's endorsements noted the candidates' abilities to grow their local economies, be tough on crime, and hold President Joe Biden "accountable." The endorsements come in light of local primaries and the general 2022 midterm election.

