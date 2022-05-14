×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | endorsement | congress | house | midterm elections

Trump Gives His Endorsement to 5 Congressmen, 1 Running for Congress

Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up

Former President Donald Trump (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 14 May 2022 02:22 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed California state GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley, who is running for Congress in California's 3rd Congressional District, as well as five incumbents: Reps. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., David Rouzer, R-N.C. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.

All candidates received Trump's signature "Complete and Total Endorsement!"

The broad themes of Trump's endorsements noted the candidates' abilities to grow their local economies, be tough on crime, and hold President Joe Biden "accountable." The endorsements come in light of local primaries and the general 2022 midterm election.

Related Stories:

Trump Endorses Kentucky's Hal Rogers

Trump Endorses Mastriano in Pennsylvania GOP Gubernatorial Primary

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed California state GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley, who is running for Congress in California's 3rd Congressional District, as well as five Republican incumbent representatives.
donald trump, endorsement, congress, house, midterm elections
113
2022-22-14
Saturday, 14 May 2022 02:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved