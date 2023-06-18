DailyMail Poll: 71 Percent Say Biden Too Old to Be President

A large majority of Americans (71%), and even around half (49%) of Democrats, agree President Joe Biden is too old to be commander in chief, according to the latest DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners poll.

The poll appears to be prohibitive on Biden's reelection hopes, as 52% of all voters say they are worse off since Biden became president – and that was after the world was stuck in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and economic uncertainty.

Yet, a majority of Americans are worse off than that now under Biden, the poll found.

Alarmingly, a plurality of voters (43%) say they are a lot worse off than they were in the middle of the pandemic.

"There are few things that unite American voters, but there is one: the belief that Biden is too old to be president," pollster James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners, told the DailyMail.

"Decisive margins across all age groups, ethnic groups, and political parties agree with the sentiment.

"And worryingly for the current president, those most likely to say they are worse off under Biden's policies include groups with disproportionate impact come an election: Independent voters and 45-64 year olds.

"Though he managed to avoid his age becoming a pivotal issue in 2020, it looks set to be the defining hesitation in voters' minds next year."

Biden was already the oldest president ever elected, the oldest to take office, and the oldest president serving in the White House. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.

Biden recognized his advanced age and Americans' fatigue in a bit of self-deprecating humor at a campaign event in Connecticut this week.

"A lot of you are tired," Biden said. "You're tired. No, I get it. Try being 110 and doing it again."

But it was that speech where Biden confused many by finishing: "God save the Queen."

While Trump's age is also advanced, Americans might be choose between an 81-year-old Biden and a 78-year-old Trump in the next general presidential election. Trump would not break Biden's age records, even if he served out his full term through 2028.

Former South Carolina GOP Gov. Nikki Haley, currently polling third, fourth, or fifth in the primary race – with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., also in that pack of also-rans – said voting for Biden is actually voting for Vice President Kamala Harris to eventually become the first woman U.S. president.

"He announced that he's running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely," Harris has said during her campaign.

The DailyMail/J.L. Partners poll was conducted June 12-15 among 1,000 likely U.S. general election voters. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

