Trump: 'I Will Never Yield,' 'Will Never Stop Fighting for You'

Undaunted by attacks from the Democrats, the media, and yet another indictment, former President Donald Trump is keeping up his fight for the American people, speaking at a pair of Republican Party state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina.

"I've put everything on the line — and I will never yield," Trump told the North Carolina GOP delegation Saturday night in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "I will never be deterred, and I will never stop fighting for you. Never.

"If I wasn't leading in the polls so much, we'd have no difficulty."

Trump condemned President Joe Biden's agenda and his Justice Department's political persecutions.

"With your vote, we will take back our country from these fascists and thugs, and we will indeed make America great again," Trump said.

They've launched one hoax – these people we have to deal with – and they've lodged witch hunt after witch hunt, and they just tried to stop our movement," Trump continued. "They want to do anything they can to thwart the will of the American people. It's called election interference.

"That's what they're doing now. This is election interference. And we've never seen it on a scale like this."

Trump even said he is dropping "crooked" from Hillary Clinton and giving it to Biden.

"You have to understand the other side is downright crooked," Trump said. "That's why we now call him Crooked Joe Biden, because, you know, we took the name away from Hillary. She suffered enough with that name.

"So I retired the name from Hillary because I want to bring it over to Biden because he's probably worse than she ever was. And that's saying something."

Trump called Biden Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith indictment "baseless."

"In the end, they're not coming after me, they're coming after you and I'm just standing in their way," Trump said in his oft-repeated campaign mantra.

"This baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponized Department of Injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country. I think it already is."

And, Trump noted, the media is complicit in it.

"You know there is no scandal without press," Trump said in a new critique. "If the press refuses to write that Joe Biden got $5 million, and a lot of other things are coming out this week, then they can't really be a scandal when you think of it, right?

"It's like they're coordinated. They're totally coordinated."

Trump denounced the indictment coming in an alleged cover-up of allegations of Biden being bribed $5 million to help get a Ukraine gas company investigator fired.

"It's no coincidence they indicted me the very same day it was revealed that the FBI had explosive evidence that Joe Biden took a $5 million in illegal bribes from Ukraine," Trump said. "Now this is done. I haven't read anything about it.

"This would have been the biggest story in history"

But, instead Trump is getting pursued by the prosecutor for the Espionage Act of 1917, which tends to prosecute those who share or sell classified U.S. intelligence to foreign entities, which Trump is not accused of in Smith's indictment.

"While they're going after me under the Espionage Act – that's like the creation of missiles in your basement – they got him for nothing," Trump lamented. "And there's never been a more corrupt group of people in the history of our country, running this country."

Trump said the U.S. is being run by people bent on destroying the country as our top rivals are boosted by Biden.

"For seven years, we've been engaged in an epic struggle to rescue our country from the sinister forces who actually hate it and want to destroy it," Trump said. "I really believe they want to destroy it. There can be no other reason.

"These forces are far stronger than Russia, China and North Korea, and Iran all put together.

"With the right leader – you saw that just three years ago – we have the right leader, all of those countries are absolutely no threat. They're not any threat to us."

Trump repeated some of his top lines from his Georgia GOP convention and prior Save America rallies.

"At the end of the day, either the communist destroy America or we destroy the communists," Trump unveiled in a new campaign mantra, which was prepared for delivery with "deep state" in place of "communists." "And never forget what the demented persecution of our movement is all about: Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them.

"We're the only ones that can do it. Small group relatively small group, but we can stop them."

Trump laid out his 2025 plans if he is elected to be the 47th president, repeating his Agenda 47 items he has been releasing over the past six-plus months since launching his campaign.

"Job number one for the next president is to reverse Biden's economic horror show and restore our economy to greatness," Trump will said, according to the excerpts. "Under my leadership, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world — in fact, we did it twice, and now, we will do it once again.

"We are going to fight the globalist vultures in the Washington swamp just as we did before — and we are going to win."

