×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: powell

Powell Retires Use of 'Transitory' to Describe Inflation, Denting Market Rally

Powell Retires Use of 'Transitory' to Describe Inflation, Denting Market Rally
(Getty)

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 09:42 PM

Testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday struck a hawkish chord in the U.S. Treasury market, pushing up shorter-term yields, which had fallen earlier in the session as part of an across-the-curve rally sparked by concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Powell told a U.S. Senate committee the term "transitory" to characterize inflation should probably be retired. He also said the Fed should consider accelerating the tapering of its bond purchases at its upcoming December meeting.

The benchmark 10-year note yield, which fell to its lowest level since Sept. 24 at 1.412%, was last down 8.5 basis points at 1.4443%. The 30-year yield, which dropped to its lowest level since late January at 1.776%, was last 8.5 basis points lower at 1.7951%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The shorter end of the curve reversed course and rose with the two-year yield, which reflects short-term interest rate expectations, last up 5.1 basis points at 0.5611%. A closely watched part of the curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes flattened, with the spread falling to as low as 87.80 basis points.

"Powell came off as much more hawkish than many were assuming given the variant risk," said Ben Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, adding that

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday struck a hawkish chord in the U.S. Treasury market, pushing up shorter-term yields, which had fallen earlier in the session as part of an across-the-curve rally sparked by concerns over the Omicron coronavirus...
powell
218
2021-42-30
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 09:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved