DHS: 2 Tren de Aragua Associates Shot in Portland

Federal immigration agents shot and wounded two suspected Tren de Aragua gang associates in a vehicle outside a hospital in Portland, Oregon, Thursday, a day after an officer fatally shot a woman in Minnesota, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

In a post on X, the DHS said:

"Yesterday, two suspected Tren de Aragua gang associates—let loose on American streets by [former President] Joe Biden—weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland. The agent took immediate action to defend himself and others, shooting them. The driver of the vehicle, Luis David Nico Moncada is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected Tren de Aragua gang member. He illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Since then, he was arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a final order of removal. The passenger, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and is associated with Tren de Aragua. She illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 near El Paso, Texas, and was RELEASED into this country by the Biden administration. Since illegally entering, Contreras played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and was involved with a prior shooting in Portland."

The shooting drew hundreds of protesters to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building Thursday night, and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield vowed to investigate "whether any federal officer acted outside the scope of their lawful authority" and refer criminal charges to the prosecutor's office if warranted.

President Donald Trump and his allies have consistently blamed the Tren de Aragua gang for being at the root of violence and drug dealing in some U.S. cities.

The Portland shooting escalates tensions in a city that has long had a contentious relationship with Trump, including due to his recent failed effort to deploy National Guard troops there. The city saw long-running nightly protests outside the ICE building.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers initially responded to a report of a shooting outside Adventist Health hospital at 2:18 p.m. Thursday.

A few minutes later, police received information that a man who had been shot was asking for help in a residential area a couple of miles away. Officers went there and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Officers determined that they were injured in the shooting with federal agents, police said.

Their conditions were not immediately known. Portland police said officers applied a tourniquet to one of them.

City Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney said during a meeting that "as far as we know, both of these individuals are still alive, and we are hoping for more positive updates throughout the afternoon."

At a nighttime news conference, Police Chief Bob Day said the FBI was leading the investigation and he had no details about the events that led to the shooting.

Mayor Keith Wilson and the City Council called on ICE to end all operations in Oregon's largest city until a full investigation is completed.

"We stand united as elected officials in saying that we cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts," they said in a statement. "Portland is not a 'training ground' for militarized agents, and the 'full force' threatened by the administration has deadly consequences."

Wilson also suggested at a news conference that he does not necessarily believe the federal government's account of the shooting, "There was a time we could take them at their word. That time is long past."

Democrat State Sen. Kayse Jama, who lives near where it took place, said Oregon is a welcoming state — but he told federal agents to leave.

"You are not welcome," Jama said. "You need to get the hell out of Oregon."

The city officials said "federal militarization undermines effective, community‑based public safety, and it runs counter to the values that define our region. We'll use every legal and legislative tool available to protect our residents' civil and human rights."

They urged residents to show up with "calm and purpose during this difficult time."

Several dozen people gathered in the evening near the scene where police found the wounded people.

"It's just been chaos," said one, Anjalyssa Jones. "The community is trying to get answers."

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., urged protesters to remain peaceful.

"Trump wants to generate riots," he said on X. "Don't take the bait."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.