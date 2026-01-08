Two Shot by Federal Agents in Portland; FBI Responds

Two people were shot by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, according to local and federal sources who spoke to ABC News.

Those sources told ABC News the agents involved were with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Various news outlets said the conditions of those shot were not immediately known.

The same sources told ABC News the shooting did not involve Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sources told ABC News the FBI responded to the scene after the shooting.

KATU reported the shooting happened near East Burnside Street and Northeast 141st Avenue in east Portland.

KATU reported the conditions of the two people who were shot were not immediately known.

ABC News reported authorities had not released details explaining what led up to the gunfire or what prompted agents to shoot.

ABC News reported there was no immediate public confirmation about whether the two people shot were armed or whether they posed an active threat at the time.

KATU reported officials had not released names of the people who were shot.

ABC News also reported investigators had not publicly described the confrontation or confirmed whether any arrests were made.

The involvement of Customs and Border Protection adds a new layer of scrutiny to federal operations in Portland, a city that has repeatedly been at the center of confrontations involving federal officers over the past several years.

Authorities have not announced whether any weapons were recovered or whether any body-camera footage exists, according to ABC News.

The FBI response suggests the incident will be reviewed at the federal level, though no conclusions have been released and no public briefing has been announced.