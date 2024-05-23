Italian Computer-Coding Teen to Be First Millennial Saint

Pope Francis has recognized a miracle attributed to Blessed Carlo Acutis — paving the way for the British-born Italian teenager to become the first millennial saint.

Acutis, born in 1991, died of cancer in 2006; the Vatican claims he interceded from heaven in 2013 to cure a Brazilian boy with a rare pancreatic disease.

With the recognition of a second miracle attributed to the intercession of the computer-coding teen a possible canonization could occur during the Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee Year, the Catholic News Agency reported.

In a decree Wednesday, Pope Francis approved the miraculous healing of 21-year-old Valeria Valverde of Costa Rica after a near-deadly bicycle accident in 2022, the news agency reported.

Six days afterward, the young woman's mother went on a pilgrimage to Assisi to pray for her daughter's healing at the tomb of Blessed Carlo Acutis, leaving a written note, the outlet reported.

That same day, Valverde began to breathe on her own, and further tests showed the hemorrhagic right temporal cortical contusion in her brain had completely disappeared, the outlet reported.

On Sept. 2, 2022, two months after her accident, Valverde went on a pilgrimage to Carlo Acutis' tomb in Assisi with her mother to celebrate the recovery.

Acutis is the first millennial to be beatified by the Catholic Church. He died at the age of 15 shortly after being diagnosed with leukemia, the outlet reported.