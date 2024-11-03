NBC, Emerson, TIPP, ABC Have Race Statistical Tie

As Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump makes his closing argument in a series of campaign rallies in three states Sunday and Vice President Kamala Harris rides the coattail of an "SNL" appearance, the final polls around nation are showing the race as a dead heat in the final hours.

Four leading media polls have the race as a statistical tie nationally, a data point that is generally more favorable to Democrats because of the wide voter registration advantage in the largest states of California (54 Electoral College votes), New York (28), and Illinois (19).

The RealClearPolitics polling average has Trump ahead by a fraction of a percentage point (plus 0.2%), with three of the most recent polls at NBC News, Emerson College, and TIPP all having the race as a statistical tie. The ABC News/Ipsos poll has Harris leading just outside the margin of error, while Atlas Intel's poll has Trump with a 1.8-point leader, just inside the margin of error.

This weekend's latest polls:

Final NBC News poll: Dead heat tie between Trump 49% and Harris 49% among registered voters, with the margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Final Emerson College poll: Dead heat tie between Trump 49% and Harris 49% among likely voters, with the margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points.

TIPP Tracking Poll: Trump leads by 1 point (49%-48%), with the margin of error plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

ABC News Poll: Harris leads by 3 points (49%-46%) among likely voters, with the margin of error plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Atlas Intel's poll: Trump leads by 1.8 points (49%-47.2%) among likely voters, with the margin of error plus or minus 2 percentage points.

"Harris was +2 in early October, +4 (a slight edge) last week and is +3 in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates with fieldwork by Ipsos," ABC News wrote in its analysis. "That scant 3-point difference with Trump matches the average Democratic-Republican gap in the last eight presidential elections, of which Democrats won the popular vote in seven.

"Regardless, the result leaves a wide-open field for the vagaries of the Electoral College."

