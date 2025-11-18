KFF/NYT Poll: Most Immigrants Would Still Come to US

A majority of immigrants, including those in the country illegally, would still choose to come to the United States, even as concerns rise over President Donald Trump's stepped-up enforcement efforts, according to a new KFF/New York Times survey.

The poll found that immigrants, whether here legally or not, are increasingly anxious about deportation for themselves or loved ones and are losing confidence that the U.S. legal system will treat them fairly.

Still, 70% said they would make the move to the United States if faced with the choice again.

That includes 56% who said they would take the same path they originally used to enter.

At the same time, many immigrants voiced strong approval for Trump's border policies: 60% said they support his approach to securing the border, and 42% back his effort to deport those in the country illegally.

KFF said the findings reveal "deepening anxiety" across immigration statuses.

The organization said the results show "families under strain, where fear of detention and economic instability are negatively impacting immigrants' health and reshaping immigrant families' daily lives and views of U.S. political parties."

According to the survey, 22% of immigrants said they know someone arrested or deported under Trump, and 41% fear they or a relative could be targeted, a sharp jump from 26% who reported that concern in 2023 under President Joe Biden.

And 30% said they or a family member has changed their routines out of fear of enforcement, including avoiding events, skipping work, or missing school or medical care.

Hispanic immigrants were more likely than others to report those changes.

KFF said the shift reflects tougher enforcement under Trump.

While Biden placed tight limits on arrests inside the country, Trump has rolled back those restrictions and allowed officers to take action against anyone found to be in the United States illegally, even as the administration continues prioritizing criminals.

Despite the rising concerns, 78% of immigrants said the United States has treated them and their families fairly.

But optimism appears to be fading: 60% said they once believed the United States was a great place for immigrants but no longer feel that way.

Politically, Republicans have made gains among immigrants, with support rising from 20% in 2023 to 27% today.

Democrats remain at 47%, up just 1 point from last year.

Meanwhile, about half the respondents said they were better off under Biden, 16% said conditions are better under Trump, and 34% said it made no difference.

The survey included 1,805 respondents.

Pollsters said 59% were naturalized citizens, 31% held a legal status short of citizenship, and 10% were likely in the country illegally.

Fifty-one percent of respondents were women, 47% were men, and 2% identified in another way.

The group was 44% Hispanic or Latino, 9% Black, 28% Asian, 18% white European, with the remainder made up of Middle Eastern, Pacific Islander, and other backgrounds.