Homan: Immigration Operations in NYC Soon

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's point man on border security and mass deportations, said Tuesday that stepped-up federal operations will soon be underway in New York City.

"I plan on being in New York City in the near future. We're going to conduct operations in New York City," Homan told Fox News.

He said he and New York City Mayor Eric Adams had previously reached an agreement to allow ICE access to Rikers Island to arrest individuals considered public safety threats, but added that the City Council blocked the arrangement.

"We are increasing enforcement presence in New York City because it is a sanctuary city, and we know we have an issue with public safety threats returning to the streets every day," Homan said.