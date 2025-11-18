WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tom homan | new york city | threats | immigration

Homan: Immigration Operations in NYC Soon

By    |   Tuesday, 18 November 2025 12:45 PM EST

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's point man on border security and mass deportations, said Tuesday that stepped-up federal operations will soon be underway in New York City.

"I plan on being in New York City in the near future. We're going to conduct operations in New York City," Homan told Fox News.

He said he and New York City Mayor Eric Adams had previously reached an agreement to allow ICE access to Rikers Island to arrest individuals considered public safety threats, but added that the City Council blocked the arrangement.

"We are increasing enforcement presence in New York City because it is a sanctuary city, and we know we have an issue with public safety threats returning to the streets every day," Homan said.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's point man on border security and mass deportations, said Tuesday that stepped-up federal operations will soon be underway in New York City.
tom homan, new york city, threats, immigration
124
2025-45-18
Tuesday, 18 November 2025 12:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved