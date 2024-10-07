WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: polls | donald trump | kamala harris | vice president | debate | j.d. vance | tim walz

Yahoo/YouGov Poll: Race Between Trump, Harris Tightens

By    |   Monday, 07 October 2024 11:08 PM EDT

The debate performance last week by Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, former President Donald Trump's Republican running mate, against his Democrat rival, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, helped to tighten the national race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, a poll released Monday showed.

The Yahoo/YouGov survey of 1,714 U.S. adults – among them 1,298 registered voters and 1,019 likely voters – taken Oct. 2-4 showed Harris leading Trump 48%-46% among registered voters in a head-to-head matchup.

With independent and third-party candidates included, Harris' lead is even narrower, 46%-45%. Among likely voters, the candidates are tied with 47% each. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

In the previous poll following September's debate between Trump and Harris, the vice president emerged with a lead of five percentage points (50%-45%) in a head-to-head matchup.

Harris' favorable rating surged to 49% after the presidential debate, but in the recent poll, it has plummeted to 46%, while her unfavorable rating has climbed to 49%.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The debate performance last week by Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, former President Donald Trump's Republican running mate, against his Democrat rival, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, helped to tighten the national race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
polls, donald trump, kamala harris, vice president, debate, j.d. vance, tim walz
165
2024-08-07
Monday, 07 October 2024 11:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved