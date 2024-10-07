Yahoo/YouGov Poll: Race Between Trump, Harris Tightens

The debate performance last week by Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, former President Donald Trump's Republican running mate, against his Democrat rival, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, helped to tighten the national race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, a poll released Monday showed.

The Yahoo/YouGov survey of 1,714 U.S. adults – among them 1,298 registered voters and 1,019 likely voters – taken Oct. 2-4 showed Harris leading Trump 48%-46% among registered voters in a head-to-head matchup.

With independent and third-party candidates included, Harris' lead is even narrower, 46%-45%. Among likely voters, the candidates are tied with 47% each. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

In the previous poll following September's debate between Trump and Harris, the vice president emerged with a lead of five percentage points (50%-45%) in a head-to-head matchup.

Harris' favorable rating surged to 49% after the presidential debate, but in the recent poll, it has plummeted to 46%, while her unfavorable rating has climbed to 49%.