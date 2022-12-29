×
Tags: poll | trump | taxes | democrats

Rasmussen Poll: 54% See Revenge in Trump Taxes Release

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America')

Thursday, 29 December 2022 01:10 PM EST

A full 53% of likely voters say they approve of Democrat lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Committee releasing six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

However, 54% say Republican lawmakers should release the federal tax returns of the Democrats who voted to release Trump's tax returns, compared to 31% who disagree.

The returns will be placed into the congressional record at 9 a.m. Friday during a House pro forma session, multiple media outlets reported. The committee also will make a formal announcement.

Highlights from the poll results released Thursday include:

  • 38% say they strongly approve of the release of Trump's taxes returns.
  • 15% say they somewhat approve.
  • 12% say they somewhat disapprove.
  • 28% say they strongly disapprove.
  • 7% are uncertain.
  • 32% of Republicans say they favor the release of the tax returns, compared to 79% of Democrats and 48% of independents.

The poll, conducted Dec. 26-27, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 29 December 2022 01:10 PM
