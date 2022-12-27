Trump Tax Returns Set for Friday Release

The long-awaited release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns by the House Ways and Means Committee is set to take place this week.

The returns will be placed into the congressional record at 9 a.m. Friday during a House pro forma session, multiple media outlets reported. The committee will also make a formal announcement.

On Dec. 20, the committee voted 24-16 in favor of releasing redacted portions of six years of Trump's tax returns to the full House. The documents reportedly will be his tax returns from 2015 to 2020, when he ran for and served as president.

While running for president in 2016 and for reelection in 2020, Trump refused to release prior tax returns, a tradition among presidential candidates although not required by law, claiming they were being audited by the IRS.

When Democrats gained control of the House in 2019, they fervently pursued the tax returns. Trump fought the release up until the Supreme Court ruled last month the Ways and Means Committee could access his financial documents.

"This committee action will set a terrible precedent that unleashes a dangerous new political weapon that reaches far beyond the former president and overturns decades of privacy protections for average Americans," said U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the ranking Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, in a video posted on his Twitter account. "Our current law was put in place to prevent presidents and members of Congress from targeting political enemies through their tax returns."