Poll: Voters Support Term Limits, 'Age Cap' for Supreme Court Justices

Nearly 70% of Morning Consult-Politico survey respondents said they support term limits for Supreme Court justices.

The poll was taken Tuesday, with many voters still processing a Politico report saying a leaked document showed the Supreme Court was ready to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

The Morning Consult-Politico survey showed that 67% of respondents approved, with 38% strongly approving, of adding term limits for Supreme Court justices.

A total of 18% of respondents disapproved, with 10% strongly disapproving, and 14% didn’t know or had no opinion.

When asked if an "age cap" should be placed on Supreme Court justices, 63% approved and 23% disapproved.

The survey asked respondents, "Thinking about the November 2022 midterm elections for U.S. Congress, how important, if at all, would you say it is to vote for a candidate in the midterm elections who supports the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision of 1973?"

A total of 57% said it was important, with 38% saying it was very important, and 26% said it was not important, with 17% saying it was not important at all.

In further questioning about the midterms, 35% said it was important for a candidate to agree with their stance on abortion access, even if they disagree on other issues; 41% said it was important for a candidate to agree with their stance on most issues, even if they disagree regarding abortion access; and 24% had no opinion.

Survey participants also were asked if they approved or disapproved of balancing the court with equal numbers of Democrats, Republicans, and independents. A total of 59% approved, with 32% strongly approving, 24% disapproved and 17% had no opinion.

The survey was conducted among 1,955 registered voters and had a 2% margin of error.

When asked if Supreme Court justices should be bound "to a code of ethics," 74% approved, with 49% strongly approving. Only 11% disapproved; 16% didn’t know or had no opinion.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll asked voters if the Supreme Court should be expanded. A total of 44% approved, with 21% strongly approving, and 37% disapproved, with 25% strongly disapproving. Nearly a fifth (19%) offered no opinion.

As for whether they had confidence in the Supreme Court, 52% of respondents said they had confidence, with 14% having a lot of confidence; 42% said they didn’t have confidence, with 16% having no confidence at all; only 7% had no opinion.