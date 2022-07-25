Poll: Dem Supporters Far More Dismissive of US Constitution Than GOP Voters

A new poll from Election Insights reveals that Democrats in America overwhelmingly view the U.S. Constitution as "not a relevant document," compared to Republican-leaning voters.

The data collection for the EI survey took place from July 15-18, or roughly three weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (a 5-4 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization), which had previously legalized abortion in the United States.

Within the Election Insights poll, 23% of respondents who identified as Democrats no longer believe the Constitution — a document first crafted by this nation's Founding Fathers in 1776 — holds up in contemporary America; and for the same survey, only 6% of Republican-leaning respondents see the Constitution as obsolete.

Other notable findings regarding the Constitution:

Of those polled, 46% say it would be a "bad idea" to form another Constitutional Convention, compared to 29% supporting that concept.

Overall, 77% of respondents still hold the U.S. Constitution in the highest regard.

As currently written, 74% believe the Constitution "is a good document and should be kept basically intact."

Regarding political beliefs, 86% of those polled view the Constitution as "very important" or "somewhat important" to their respective ideals.

Only 3% of those surveyed have no use, or no more faith, in the Constitution's viability.

From an age standpoint, 26% of the 49-and-younger respondents believe the Constitution should be replaced by a modern document.

Conversely, 85% of voters 50 and up fully support the constitutional tenets, as currently constructed.

From a race perspective, 31% of black voters like the concept of remaking the Constitution.

However, that's a sizable gap compared to white and Latino/Hispanic respondents, who overwhelmingly support the current Constitution — by rates of 78% and 69%, respectively.