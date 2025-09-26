CNN/SRSS Poll: 75% Say US Political System Needs Major Reforms

A whopping 75% of Americans said the U.S. political system needs major reforms, according to a new CNN/SSRS survey.

Only 4% of respondents said the country's political system is fine as is, the survey found.

Republicans were more inclined to say they were happy with their party than Democrats were about theirs.

Nearly six in 10 Republicans and GOP-leaning independents said the Republican Party needs minor changes, the CNN/SSRS survey found.

Another 19% said the Republican Party needs major changes, 15% said the party does not need to be changed, and 7% said the party needs to be completely overhauled.

As for Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 51% said the Democratic Party needs major changes.

A share of 34% said the Democratic Party needs minor changes, 10% said it needs to be completely overhauled and just 5% said the party does not need to be changed, according to the survey.

Poll results showed Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to be seen as the party of strong leaders, and the party that gets things done, CNN reported.

The GOP also holds a 15-point advantage over Democrats when participants were asked which party was closer to their own position on crime and policing. Republicans also lead by 5 points on the economy and by 7 points on immigration.

The survey found that 54% of Americans said the country's best days are in the past, while 46% said the nation's best days are ahead.

A year ago, 59% said the United States' best days are ahead, while 41% said the nation had peaked.

The economy, job market, and cost of living are the top issues for 37% of the respondents. Immigration and border security (12%) was next, followed by democracy and elections (9%).

The CNN/SSRS survey was conducted Aug. 21-Sept. 1 among 2,077 respondents, including 1,006 political independents. The poll's margin of error was 2.7 percentage points.

CNN said the poll was designed to include a larger than usual number of political independents in order to get a more reliable picture of their views. It then used partisan benchmarks obtained from CNN's May 2025 national survey so it represented each party's proper share within the full adult results.