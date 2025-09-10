McLaughlin Poll: Vast Majority of Voters Want 9/11 Taught in Schools, Fear Future Attacks

As the nation approaches the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, new polling from McLaughlin & Associates underscores how deeply that day continues to shape the views of American voters.

The survey, conducted among 1,000 likely voters nationwide, reveals broad support for teaching 9/11 in schools and strong concerns that the United States may again face a terrorist attack by radical Islamic extremists.

According to the poll, an overwhelming 83% of voters believe that every school in America should be required to teach students about the September 11 attacks, specifically identifying the perpetrators as radical Islamic terrorists.

Only 9% of respondents opposed requiring schools to cover 9/11 at all.

However, the poll also found nuance in how Americans think the history should be presented. Nearly one in four voters — 23% — said schools should teach about the attacks but avoid mentioning religion.

That sentiment was strongest among certain demographic and political groups.

Among Democrats, 29% preferred that religion not be mentioned, compared with 30% of liberals overall, 33% of Jewish voters, 28% of Muslim voters, and 27% of secular, atheist, or agnostic respondents.

Racial and generational divides were also notable: 29% of Hispanics, 29% of African Americans, 53% of Asian voters, and 37% of voters under the age of 30 supported teaching about 9/11 without linking it to religion.

McLaughlin & Associates note that these divides highlight ongoing sensitivities about how the attacks are framed in an educational setting, even as overwhelming majorities agree that 9/11 must never be forgotten.

Perhaps even more striking, the poll found that three-quarters of Americans—73%—believe it is likely that the U.S. will face another attack by radical Islamic terrorists in the near future.

Only 15% said they do not think such an attack is likely.

Breaking down the results further, 14% of voters said another attack is "definitely likely," 33% said "very likely," and 26% said it was "somewhat likely."

That widespread concern cuts across party lines, regions, and demographics.

Among Republicans, 82% believe another attack is likely, compared to 66% of Democrats and 70% of independents.

Voters under age 55 were somewhat less concerned, with 68% saying another attack is likely, while 77% of voters over 55 expressed the same view.

Racial and religious breakdowns show similarly strong majorities: 77% of white voters, 62% of Black voters, and 62% of Hispanic voters said another terrorist attack is likely.

Among religious groups, 78% of Evangelicals, 77% of Catholics, 67% of Jewish voters, 68% of Muslim voters, and 64% of secular voters share this concern.

The results highlight a paradox in American public opinion: while 9/11 is now nearly a quarter-century in the past, the memory remains vivid, and the fear of future attacks persists.

For many Americans, terrorism is not a distant historical event but an ongoing threat.

John and Jim McLaughlin, who conducted the poll, summed up the findings in stark terms: "Although the 9/11 terror attacks were 24 years ago, the message from American voters is simple. Do not forget 9/11 and be vigilant."

As schools, policymakers, and communities reflect on how to mark this year’s anniversary, the polling underscores both a mandate to preserve the memory of 9/11 for future generations and a deep-seated concern about national security.

From classrooms to Capitol Hill, the survey suggests Americans remain united on two points: the importance of remembering the events of September 11, and the need to remain on guard against those who might seek to attack the United States again.

National Monthly – August 2025 | McLaughlin & Associates

John McLaughlin has worked professionally as a strategic consultant and pollster for over 40 years. Jim McLaughlin is a nationally recognized public opinion expert, strategic consultant and political strategist who has helped to elect a U.S. president, prime ministers, a Senate majority leader, and a speaker of the House. Read John and Jim McLaughlin's Reports — More Here.