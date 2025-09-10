WATCH TV LIVE

OPINION

McLaughlin Poll: Vast Majority of Voters Want 9/11 Taught in Schools, Fear Future Attacks

twenty fourth anniversary of terrorist attack on the united states at the pentagon empire and keystone states

People gather at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on Sept. 8, 2025, in New York City. The nation will commemorate the 24th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, which killed 2,977 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and those aboard Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

John McLaughlin By and Wednesday, 10 September 2025 12:32 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

As the nation approaches the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, new polling from McLaughlin & Associates underscores how deeply that day continues to shape the views of American voters.

The survey, conducted among 1,000 likely voters nationwide, reveals broad support for teaching 9/11 in schools and strong concerns that the United States may again face a terrorist attack by radical Islamic extremists.

According to the poll, an overwhelming 83% of voters believe that every school in America should be required to teach students about the September 11 attacks, specifically identifying the perpetrators as radical Islamic terrorists.

Only 9% of respondents opposed requiring schools to cover 9/11 at all.

However, the poll also found nuance in how Americans think the history should be presented. Nearly one in four voters — 23% — said schools should teach about the attacks but avoid mentioning religion.

That sentiment was strongest among certain demographic and political groups.

Among Democrats, 29% preferred that religion not be mentioned, compared with 30% of liberals overall, 33% of Jewish voters, 28% of Muslim voters, and 27% of secular, atheist, or agnostic respondents.

Racial and generational divides were also notable: 29% of Hispanics, 29% of African Americans, 53% of Asian voters, and 37% of voters under the age of 30 supported teaching about 9/11 without linking it to religion.

McLaughlin & Associates note that these divides highlight ongoing sensitivities about how the attacks are framed in an educational setting, even as overwhelming majorities agree that 9/11 must never be forgotten.

Perhaps even more striking, the poll found that three-quarters of Americans—73%—believe it is likely that the U.S. will face another attack by radical Islamic terrorists in the near future.

Only 15% said they do not think such an attack is likely.

Breaking down the results further, 14% of voters said another attack is "definitely likely," 33% said "very likely," and 26% said it was "somewhat likely."

That widespread concern cuts across party lines, regions, and demographics.

Among Republicans, 82% believe another attack is likely, compared to 66% of Democrats and 70% of independents.

Voters under age 55 were somewhat less concerned, with 68% saying another attack is likely, while 77% of voters over 55 expressed the same view.

Racial and religious breakdowns show similarly strong majorities: 77% of white voters, 62% of Black voters, and 62% of Hispanic voters said another terrorist attack is likely.

Among religious groups, 78% of Evangelicals, 77% of Catholics, 67% of Jewish voters, 68% of Muslim voters, and 64% of secular voters share this concern.

The results highlight a paradox in American public opinion: while 9/11 is now nearly a quarter-century in the past, the memory remains vivid, and the fear of future attacks persists.

For many Americans, terrorism is not a distant historical event but an ongoing threat.

John and Jim McLaughlin, who conducted the poll, summed up the findings in stark terms: "Although the 9/11 terror attacks were 24 years ago, the message from American voters is simple. Do not forget 9/11 and be vigilant."

As schools, policymakers, and communities reflect on how to mark this year’s anniversary, the polling underscores both a mandate to preserve the memory of 9/11 for future generations and a deep-seated concern about national security.

From classrooms to Capitol Hill, the survey suggests Americans remain united on two points: the importance of remembering the events of September 11, and the need to remain on guard against those who might seek to attack the United States again.

National Monthly – August 2025 | McLaughlin & Associates

John McLaughlin has worked professionally as a strategic consultant and pollster for over 40 years. Jim McLaughlin is a nationally recognized public opinion expert, strategic consultant and political strategist who has helped to elect a U.S. president, prime ministers, a Senate majority leader, and a speaker of the House. Read John and Jim McLaughlin's Reports — More Here.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 10 September 2025 12:32 PM
