NewsNation Poll: 77 Percent Fear Mideast Could Spark Attack

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans say they're worried that the Israel-Hamas conflict could ignite a terrorist attack on the United States, according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Monday night.

Further, of the 1,000 registered voters surveyed, 42.2% pin the blame of the violence in the Middle East squarely on Hamas, the terrorist regime that runs Gaza. Just 8.6% blame Israel. Hamas' incursion on Israel beginning Oct. 7 killed more than 1,400, more than 800 of those civilians. More than 200 were dragged into Gaza as hostages.

Regardless, 36% of those surveyed say they're "very concerned" about a terrorist attack on American soil, with another 41.3% saying they're "somewhat concerned."

Those surveyed also say they're concerned about the accuracy of information about the Israel-Hamas war, with 62.1% saying they're either "very worried" or "somewhat worried." To that end, 47.4% say the U.S. news media is "fairly and accurately" covering the war while 34.9% disagree that the American media's coverage is fair and accurate.

Also, 51.1% say the U.S. is positioned "about right" in its support of Israel. One in 5 say the U.S. is too supportive of Israel while 15.9% say the U.S. is not supportive enough. Further, 51.9% say they approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the war while 48% either "somewhat disapprove" or "strongly disapprove."

The survey was conducted Oct. 23-24, with the margin of error changing with each question.