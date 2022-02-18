×
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Health Topics | poll | masks | mandates | covid

Poll: Most Will Wear Masks Even If Mandates Are Lifted

People wear masks at an indoor mall in The Oculus in lower Manhattan on the day that a mask mandate went into effect in New York on Dec. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 18 February 2022 01:34 PM

A total of 58% of Americans said they will continue to wear a mask in public once their community removes mask mandates, according to a new poll by The Economist/YouGov.

The poll found that 28% said they would not continue wearing a mask, and 13% were not certain.

Here are how the poll results broke down:

  • 32% said they believe it was safe to resume normal activities. Another 27% said it will be safe after 2022; 18% said it will be safe in the second half of 2022; 14% it will never be safe; and 9% said it will be safe in the first half of 2022.
  • 77% said they were ready to return to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic compared to 23% who said they were not.
  • 49% said they disapprove of President Joe Biden's handling of COVID-19, compared to 40% who approved.
  • 46% said schools should not be allowed to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students, while 37% believed they should be allowed.
  • 64% said they believe there shouldn't be any COVID-19 restrictions in their community, compared to 26% who believe there should be.

The poll, conducted Feb. 12-15, surveyed 1,500 people in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 18 February 2022 01:34 PM
