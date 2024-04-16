Economist Poll: 59 Percent Disapprove of Biden

Nearly six in 10 American adults say they have an unfavorable opinion of President Joe Biden, including 68% of independents, according to the latest poll from The Economist/YouGov.

Of the 59% who said they have an unfavorable opinion of Biden, 46% said "very unfavorable." Just 38% said they have a "very favorable" or "somewhat favorable" opinion.

Further, Biden is underwater on the key issues ahead of the general election, according to the survey:

Immigration:

Approve: 29%

Disapprove: 60%

Crime:

Approve: 34%

Disapprove: 52%

Healthcare:

Approve: 40%

Disapprove: 46%

Inflation/Prices:

Approve: 31%

Disapprove: 61%

Former President Donald Trump has a 43% favorable rating, including 39% among independents, which amounts to a 14-point lead over Biden (25%) in what will be the key voting group in November's election.

Trump had a 10-point lead over Biden among independents in a poll from The Economist/YouGov last month.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,795 U.S. adults from April 6-9, including 1,583 registered voters. The poll has a 3.1% margin of error overall, including 2.9% among the registered voters sample.