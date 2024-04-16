WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | joe biden | donald trump | favorable | ratings

Economist Poll: 59 Percent Disapprove of Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 16 April 2024 04:11 PM EDT

Nearly six in 10 American adults say they have an unfavorable opinion of President Joe Biden, including 68% of independents, according to the latest poll from The Economist/YouGov.

Of the 59% who said they have an unfavorable opinion of Biden, 46% said "very unfavorable." Just 38% said they have a "very favorable" or "somewhat favorable" opinion.

Further, Biden is underwater on the key issues ahead of the general election, according to the survey:

Immigration:

  • Approve: 29%
  • Disapprove: 60%

Crime:

  • Approve: 34%
  • Disapprove: 52%

Healthcare:

  • Approve: 40%
  • Disapprove: 46%

Inflation/Prices:

  • Approve: 31%
  • Disapprove: 61%

Former President Donald Trump has a 43% favorable rating, including 39% among independents, which amounts to a 14-point lead over Biden (25%) in what will be the key voting group in November's election.

Trump had a 10-point lead over Biden among independents in a poll from The Economist/YouGov last month.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,795 U.S. adults from April 6-9, including 1,583 registered voters. The poll has a 3.1% margin of error overall, including 2.9% among the registered voters sample.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nearly six in 10 American adults say they have an unfavorable opinion of President Joe Biden, including 68% of independents, according to the latest poll from The Economist/YouGov.
poll, joe biden, donald trump, favorable, ratings
173
2024-11-16
Tuesday, 16 April 2024 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved