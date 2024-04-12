×
Tags: joe biden | donald trump | 2024

AP Poll: More Bad News for Biden

By    |   Friday, 12 April 2024 11:41 AM EDT

A new poll delivered more dismal news for President Joe Biden, with majorities of Americans disapproving of his performance on the key issues of cost of living and border security.

An AP/NORC survey showed 58% of respondents said Biden has "hurt" the cost of living, while 56% said the same of immigration and border security.

Only 40% and 37% said the same of former President Donald Trump on the two issues, respectively. The margin of sampling error is 3.9 percentage points.

"Considering the price of gas, the price of groceries, the economy — I did very well during those four years," 60-year-old Christina Elliott, a Texas Republican, told the AP of Trump's tenure. "I didn't have to worry about filling up my tank or losing half of my paycheck to the grocery store."

Other recent polls also reflect voter disapproval of Biden among crucial demographics.

  • An Ipsos poll of Latino Americans found that on who is better for the U.S. economy, Latinos prefer Trump over Biden 42% to 20%. On crime and public safety, Trump also outperforms Biden 31% to 20%. 
  • A Wall Street Journal poll of seven swing states showed that Biden's support was slipping with Black men as Trump made inroads. The survey found 30% of Black men said they plan to back Trump, while 42% of Black women fell into a group that pollsters consider are up for grabs. 
  • A recent New York Times survey showed voters who said they planned to vote for Trump were about twice as likely to say they felt happy about the election as those who said they were planning to vote for Biden.

Real Clear Politics shows Trump with a razor-thin lead of 0.2 points over Biden.

