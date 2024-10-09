WATCH TV LIVE

Cygnal Survey: Vance Favorability Rating Improves

By    |   Wednesday, 09 October 2024 03:55 PM EDT

For the first time in months, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, former President Donald Trump's running mate for vice president, has a positive favorability rating, according to a new survey.

The survey from the analytics firm Cygnal, shows Vance with a 45.4% favorability rating against an unfavorability rating of 45%.

The survey of 1,500 people was conducted Oct. 2-3, after Vance's debate with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democrat ticket.

The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2.52 percentage points.

Prior to the debate, Vance had a net favorability rating of minus 8. Post-debate, Walz's favorability rating was 47% with a 42.5% unfavorability rating. Walz's favorability rating has consistently been polled as a net positive.

Vance's favorability rating has most improved among urban voters and independents, while Walz's favorable rating suffered among the same groups, according to the survey.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


