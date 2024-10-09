Cygnal Survey: Vance Favorability Rating Improves

For the first time in months, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, former President Donald Trump's running mate for vice president, has a positive favorability rating, according to a new survey.

The survey from the analytics firm Cygnal, shows Vance with a 45.4% favorability rating against an unfavorability rating of 45%.

The survey of 1,500 people was conducted Oct. 2-3, after Vance's debate with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democrat ticket.

The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2.52 percentage points.

Prior to the debate, Vance had a net favorability rating of minus 8. Post-debate, Walz's favorability rating was 47% with a 42.5% unfavorability rating. Walz's favorability rating has consistently been polled as a net positive.

Vance's favorability rating has most improved among urban voters and independents, while Walz's favorable rating suffered among the same groups, according to the survey.