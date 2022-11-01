Rasmussen Poll: Almost Half Say Inflation, Economy Top Issues

Forty-eight percent of likely voters say inflation and the economy are the most important issues in next Tuesday's midterm elections, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the poll results, released on Tuesday, break down:

26% of likely voters say inflation is the most important issue.

22% say economy.

19% say abortion rights.

8% say illegal immigration.

8% say climate change.

7% say violent crime.

2% say the war in Ukraine.

2% say LGBTQ rights.

33% of Republicans say the top issue is inflation.

31% of Democrats say the top issue is abortion rights.

27% of independents say inflation is the key issue.

The poll, conducted Oct. 23-27, surveyed 2,050 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.