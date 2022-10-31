Gallup Poll: 49% Say Economy Extremely Important for Midterms

The economy is the most important issue for Americans in the upcoming midterms, according to the latest Gallup Poll. Nearly half of U.S. registered voters, 49%, said the economy will be extremely important to their vote for Congress.

Following fairly closely behind as important issues in the Gallup survey are abortion, with 42% citing it as extremely important, and crime, with 40% of voters saying it is extremely important.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion is taking on heightened significance for Democrat and female voters, Gallup notes, while Republicans are tipped to benefit from crime being such an important issue.

Gun policy and immigration constitute third-tier election issues, rated extremely important by 38% and 37% of voters, respectively, Gallup noted.

Fewer voters, 31%, say relations with Russia is extremely important to their vote, while the 26% focused on climate change make it the least influential issue tested in the Oct. 3-20 poll.

The ranking of issues is similar to what Gallup found in June, except gun policy has dropped in importance, from 55% of voters finding it extremely important then (after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting) to 17% now.

Republicans and Democrats had different priorities when it came to issues of concern for the midterms, with the economy, immigration, and crime being the most salient issues for Republicans, while for Democrats the top three are abortion, climate change, and gun policy.

The gender gap is particularly wide for the abortion issue. About half of women voters (51%) versus a third of men (32%) rate it as extremely important to their vote. Women today are also notably more focused than men on crime (45% versus 35%) and immigration (40% versus 33%).

All other gender differences are minimal, Gallup noted.

Overall, 2022 is among the most issue-heavy midterm elections the country has experienced in the past two decades, Gallup noted. "How the various top-rated issues influence the outcome of this election is unclear, given the cross-pressures some voters may feel on them."

Gallup interviewed a minimum of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using a dual-frame design, which included both landline and cellphone numbers. The survey was conducted Oct. 3-20.