Rasmussen Poll: 51 Percent Say Stricter Gun Laws Needed

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 01:39 PM EDT

A majority of U.S. voters said the country needs stricter gun control laws, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey.

Asked whether the country needs stricter gun laws, 51% of likely voters said yes and 41% no, the Rasmussen poll results show.

The findings are similar to those in September 2023, when 52% said the U.S. needs stricter gun control laws.

In Rasmussen surveys since 2008, support for stricter gun control has been between 40% to 64%, peaking after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio in August 2019.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey results released Wednesday also found that 50% of voters said there should be a ban on the purchase of semi-automatic and assault-type weapons, while 33% oppose such a ban, and 17% are not sure.

Among voters who said the U.S. needs strict gun control laws, 81% support an assault weapons ban.

In a party breakdown of voters, Democrats (77%) are significantly more likely than Republicans (31%) or independents (43%) to favor more gun control.

Also, 71% of Democrats said there should be a ban on the purchase of semi-automatic and assault-style weapons, while 33% of Republicans and 46% of unaffiliated voters agree.

More women voters (54%) than men (47%) said the country needs stricter gun laws and, women voters (57%) also are more likely than men (44%) to favor an assault weapons ban.

In a racial breakdown of voters, 49% of whites, 68% of Blacks, 47% of Hispanics, and 51% of other minorities said the U.S. needs stricter gun control laws.

Rasmussen Reports found that Hispanics are least likely to favor a ban on the purchase of semi-automatic and assault-style weapons.

Voters earning more than $100,000 annually are most likely to favor stricter gun control laws, and voters under 40 are more likely than their elders to say the same, the poll found.

According to Ballotpedia late last month, there will be no gun-related ballot measures, either for or against gun rights, going into the November election.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey was conducted Sept. 26 and 29-30 among 1,044 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

