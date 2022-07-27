Poll: 62 Percent Back Law Stating VP Can't Reject Electoral Votes

A strong majority of Americans said they would support Congress passing a law that clarifies that an acting vice president cannot reject state-certified electoral votes, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 62% would back such a law, 14% would not and 24% either do not know or have no opinion.

Other results from the poll include:

48% of respondents said that they would back a federal law that requires 20% of both congressional chambers to force a vote on objecting to electoral votes in presidential elections, instead of one member from each, while 18% said they will oppose it. An additional 33% said that they either do not know or have no opinion.

Regarding legislation that ensures resources for both the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates to aid in the transition if there is any reasonable doubt about the election outcome, 64% back such a measure, 13% oppose it, and 23% either do not know or have no opinion.

When asked about Congress passing a law that doubles the penalties for those who intimidate election officials, 74% said they would support such legislation, 11% would oppose it, and 15% either do not know or have no opinion.

When asked if former President Donald Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, 60% said yes, 32% said no, and 8% either do not know or have no opinion.

When asked if Republican lawmakers were responsible for the attack, 51% said yes, 38% said no, and 12% either do not know or have no opinion.

The poll came as a bipartisan group of senators last week announced plans to reform the 1887 Electoral Count Act, which clarifies that the vice president does not have the power to overturn a presidential election and makes it more difficult for lawmakers to object to the Electoral College results, The Hill reported.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll was carried out between July 22-24, with 2,006 respondents participating. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.