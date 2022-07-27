Poll: 62 Percent Back Law Stating VP Can't Reject Electoral Votes

A strong majority of Americans said they would support Congress passing a law that clarifies that an acting vice president cannot reject state-certified electoral votes, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday.
According to the survey, 62% would back such a law, 14% would not and 24% either do not know or have no opinion.
Other results from the poll include:
- 48% of respondents said that they would back a federal law that requires 20% of both congressional chambers to force a vote on objecting to electoral votes in presidential elections, instead of one member from each, while 18% said they will oppose it. An additional 33% said that they either do not know or have no opinion.
- Regarding legislation that ensures resources for both the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates to aid in the transition if there is any reasonable doubt about the election outcome, 64% back such a measure, 13% oppose it, and 23% either do not know or have no opinion.
- When asked about Congress passing a law that doubles the penalties for those who intimidate election officials, 74% said they would support such legislation, 11% would oppose it, and 15% either do not know or have no opinion.
- When asked if former President Donald Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, 60% said yes, 32% said no, and 8% either do not know or have no opinion.
- When asked if Republican lawmakers were responsible for the attack, 51% said yes, 38% said no, and 12% either do not know or have no opinion.
The poll came as a bipartisan group of senators last week announced plans to reform the 1887 Electoral Count Act, which clarifies that the vice president does not have the power to overturn a presidential election and makes it more difficult for lawmakers to object to the Electoral College results, The Hill reported.
The Morning Consult-Politico poll was carried out between July 22-24, with 2,006 respondents participating. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.
© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.