COS Poll: Nearly 90% Concerned About Drugs Crossing Border

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 11:15 AM EDT

The vast majority of Americans are concerned about fentanyl and other illegal drugs being trafficked into the United States across the southern border in large quantities, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

Convention of States Action in partnership with The Trafalgar Group found in a survey that almost 90% of Americans are either somewhat or very concerned about illegal drugs being trafficked across the border:

  • 63.6% are very concerned.
  • 23.9% are somewhat concerned.
  • 8.1% are not very concerned.
  • 4.4% are not concerned at all concerned.

Most Democrats, independents, and Republicans are somewhat or very concerned about fentanyl and other illegal drug trafficking at the border:

  • 82% of Democrats are concerned, 18% are not concerned.
  • 84.1% of independents are concerned, 15.8% are not concerned.
  • 94.7% of Republicans are concerned, 5.3% are not concerned.

In a statement, Convention of States President Mark Meckler said: "The huge numbers of voters, from all political parties, showing concern on this issue should be a wake-up call to every politician and bureaucrat in Washington D.C.

"How many more Americans have to die before the federal government takes the threat of fentanyl streaming across our southern border seriously? Every 7 minutes another American dies from a fentanyl overdose, and month after month we hear of no real solutions coming out of D.C.

"Thankfully states are starting to step up, with the Texas Legislature now considering legislation that would allow the state to aggressively address the drug cartels' free rein at the border."

In response to another question, most Americans said that their top concern regarding the southern border is "human trafficking of women and children," followed by illegal crossings, and then the trafficking of fentanyl and other drugs:

  • 35.1% are most concerned about "human trafficking of women and children."
  • 26.6% are most concerned about "illegal border crossers or asylum seekers being released into U.S. before their cases are reviewed."
  • 14.8% are most concerned about "illegal border crossers with ties to international terrorist organization."
  • 14.1% are most concerned about the "flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs."
  • 9.4% are most concerned about "none of the above."

The Trafalgar Group conducted a nationwide survey of 1,096 likely general election voters across the country April 11-14, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 11:15 AM
