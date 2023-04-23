NBC Poll: 70 Percent Don't Want Biden to Run Again

President Joe Biden's 2024 presidential campaign declaration is reportedly coming Tuesday, but the latest polling suggests it is an unwelcome announcement for a large majority of Americans.

With age the "major" reason why Americans do not want Biden to run again, there were 70% of Americans, and even a majority of registered Democrats (51%), telling the Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies poll conducted for NBC News that they do no believe Biden should declare a run for reelection.

"The president needs to reflect the age group in the country," a registered Democrat respondent from Washington state told NBC News.

"It is someone else's turn."

Just 26% of American adults believe Biden should run again, and that is 9 percentage points less than those saying the same for former President Donald Trump, who always been wildly unpopular with Democrats.

Among those saying Biden should not run, 48% say age is the major reason with 21% saying it is a minor reason, and just 29% saying it is not the reason.

"President Biden's numbers are not where they need to be at this stage," Hart Research Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt told NBC, adding, "yes, Joe Biden has work to do."

The Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies conducted the poll for NBC News among 1,000 adults April 14-18. The 800 registered voters included 292 GOP primary voters. the margins of error are plus or minus 3.1 percentage points for the whole sample, 3.46 points for the registered voters, and plus or minus 5.99 points for GOP primary voters.

