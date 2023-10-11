CNN Nevada Poll: Trump Leads by 52

Former President Donald Trump is 52 points ahead of his closest rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in Nevada, according to the results of a new CNN poll.

Among likely Republican caucus goers in the Silver State, the survey found that Trump is at 65% support, compared to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 13%. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are at 6% and 4%, respectively, in the state.

Some 69% of likely Republican caucus goers who expressed support for a particular candidate said they would "definitely support" them, versus 31% who said they "might change" their mind.

According to the poll, just 42% of registered Nevada voters surveyed approve of President Joe Biden's job performance, while 54% said they disapprove. Two percent weren't sure and 1% had no opinion.

When asked how important it is that the GOP nominee for president "cares about people like you," 97% of Republican caucus goers said it is "essential" or "important." Ninety-four percent said it is "essential" or "important" that the nominee fights for conservative values "even if they are unpopular," and 77% said it is "essential" or "important" that the nominee "is not a typical politician."

If Trump were the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, 85% of Republican caucus goers surveyed said they would be "enthusiastic" or "satisfied;" 66% said the same if DeSantis were the nominee. Forty-five percent would be "enthusiastic" or "satisfied" if either Ramaswamy or Haley were the GOP nominee.

The most important issues to likely Republican caucus goers in Nevada were the economy (55%), immigration (19%), and voting rights/election integrity (11%), according to the poll.

The survey also found a 15-point gap in voter motivation, with 86% of likely Republican caucus goers saying they are extremely motivated to vote in next year's presidential election, compared to 71% of registered Nevada voters.

Given a choice between the Democrat incumbent, President Joe Biden, or the Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump, 46% of registered Nevada voters surveyed would choose Biden, while 45% said they would choose Trump.

The poll was conducted Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 and surveyed 1,251 registered Nevada voters, including 650 likely Republican caucus goers. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.6 percentage points for total registered voters and plus or minus 5.3 percent among likely Republican caucus goers.